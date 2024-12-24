Double murder rocks Cooch Behar: 65-year-old man, nephew found dead

Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar was rocked on Monday by a chilling double murder, involving a man who allegedly killed his father and cousin.

The gruesome incident took place in the Dawaguri Baisya Para area under the Cooch Behar Kotwali police station. The murder has sent shockwaves through the local community. Upon receiving the information, a team of Cooch Behar police, led by District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya, arrived at the scene to investigate. According to police and local sources, the victims are Bijay Baisya (65), the father, and Gopal Ray (32), the cousin. The primary suspect, Pranab Baisya, is absconding. Authorities are currently searching for him and piecing together the events surrounding the crime.

Pranab Baisya used to live with his father after the death of his mother, who passed away three months ago. Gopal Ray, who worked at a nearby house, used to visit them at night. About a month ago, Gopal mysteriously disappeared and his family filed a missing person report.

On Monday, a fish vendor visiting the Baisya home found a note on the door claiming Pranab had taken his father for treatment. However, upon noticing blood on the balcony, he alerted locals, who contacted the police. Upon breaking into the house, authorities found Bijay Baisya’s dismembered body wrapped in a blanket inside a cupboard.

Further investigation led to the discovery of Gopal’s body, wrapped in plastic, in a septic tank near the house. Sharp weapons were also recovered from a nearby pond. Dyutiman Bhattacharya, District Police Superintendent, confirmed: “First, we found the body of Bijay Baisya, followed by the discovery of Gopal Ray’s body. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full details of this incident.”