Double clutching system to be introduced to expedite breeding of vultures at Rajabhatkhawa artificial centre

ALIPURDUAR: The “double clutching system” is all set to be introduced in the Rajabhatkhawa artificial breeding centre for vultures. A proposal has already been sent to the Forest department.



Vultures lay only one egg a year. As a result, the reproduction rate of vultures is very low. However, research in artificial breeding centres has shown that if the egg is removed, the female vultures lay another egg. By applying the ‘double clutching system,’’ the first egg is stored in the incubator.

The female vulture then hatches the second egg. Instead of one, it is possible to hatch two eggs in a year, thereby speeding up breeding.

After the successful implementation of ‘double clutching system’ at Pinjar in Haryana, the Forest department has decided to import this expertise for breeding vultures at Rajabhatkhawa, the only vulture breeding centre of Bengal. This breeding centre came up in 2006 in the Alipurduar district.

Rajabhatkhawa vulture breeding centre expert Soumo Chakraborty said: “Successful application of the double clutching system will speed up the breeding of vultures. We are hopeful that very soon the artificial reproductive system can be introduced in Rajabhatkhawa.”

On Friday, 13 white-backed vultures were released from the breeding centre. A record number of 31 white-backed vultures have been released in the country in 3 phases.

In Rajabhatkhawa’s artificial aviary, there are slender-billed, and long-billed vultures that may face extinction in near future.

Those vultures will also be returned to their natural habitat shortly. Himalayan griffon vultures are also kept in this aviary. A ‘Platform Transmitter Terminal’ imported from America is being used to monitor the movement of the released vultures. Transmitters are being installed on the wings of the vultures.

“We all know that due to the unscientific and rampant use of Diclofenac as a pain reliever for animals all over the world this crisis is being faced. Vultures die after consuming the carcass of domestic animals that have been administered Diclofenac. Diclofenac damages the kidneys of vultures. For natural reasons, their conservation has become very important, for which the ‘double clutching system’ has been adopted,” stated Sachin Ranade, scientist working with the Bombay Natural History Society, one of the organisations working for the conservation of vultures in India.