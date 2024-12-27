Dorina Crossing renamed ‘Abhaya Crossing’ on Google Maps, sparks debate over ‘unapproved change’

Kolkata: The iconic “Dorina Crossing” can no longer be found on Google Maps. Instead, searching for “Abhaya Crossing” now directs users to the same central Kolkata location.

This sudden change follows a formal appeal by junior doctors protesting at the site and the West Bengal Doctors’ Forum (WBDF). According to WBDF member Dr. Pramodranjan Roy, Google acted on the forum’s request, after which the WBDF notified the Chief Secretary and the Mayor about the renaming via e-mail. The crossing has reportedly been renamed “Abhaya Crossing” without official approval from the state government.

This move has sparked questions about how Google implemented the renaming without authorization from the Government of West Bengal (GoWB). The state government has not yet issued a response, leaving the matter surrounded by uncertainty and debate. The name “Abhaya” honors a junior doctor from RG Kar Medical College who was tragically raped and murdered in August. Due to legal restrictions, the victim’s identity cannot be revealed and “Abhaya” symbolises her story of resilience. The forum stated that “Abhaya,” meaning “fearless,” represents justice, security, and dignity. Meanwhile, noted filmmaker Anjan Dutt expressed his discontent on social media, criticizing the decision.

“The name we grew up with is suddenly gone, and now my son knows it by another name. Can the history of a city be rewritten like this?” he questioned. Referring to similar instances like the renaming of Deckers Lane, Dutt condemned the move as an unacceptable attempt to erase Kolkata’s historical identity.