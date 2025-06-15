Dooars: Two leopards captured in tea gardens

Jalpaiguri: Two adult leopards were captured late Saturday night from the Nageshwari and Chulsa tea gardens in the Matiali block, bringing relief to residents after weeks of tension. The traps had been set three days earlier in Section 1 of Nageshwari and Section 14B of Chulsa Tea Garden following frequent leopard sightings and attacks.

On Sunday morning, workers heard growls from the cages and discovered the leopards pacing inside. As news spread, locals gathered near the sites. The Khunia Wildlife Squad was alerted and forest officials arrived to retrieve the animals.

“For two weeks, leopards had been taking ducks and chickens from our quarters,” said Etowa Munda, a worker from Nageshwari. Parikshit Lohar from Chulsa added, “Last week, one even attacked two workers plucking leaves.”

Sajal Kumar De, Ranger of the Khunia Squad, confirmed both leopards were safely released into the Gorumara forest later in the day.