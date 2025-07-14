Dooars, Terai tea gardens reeling under prolonged rainfall deficit

Alipurduar: For over 20 days, large parts of the Dooars and Terai have not received proper rain—crippling tea production during the crucial monsoon flush. With rainfall less than half of last year’s levels, North Bengal’s tea industry is facing severe distress.

According to the Tea Research Association’s North Bengal Regional Research and Development Centre, tea production in June fell by 10 per cent across 67 estates in the Dooars and by 6.5 per cent in 32 gardens in the Terai.

Since June 24, most tea-growing belts in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts have remained virtually dry. The lack of rainfall has stalled new leaf growth and intensified pest infestations. Garden owners say even one or two days of steady rain could significantly ease the crisis by reducing the need for artificial irrigation for weeks. “Rain is absolutely critical. There has been no significant rainfall in the past 20 days and gardens are suffering,” said Ram Avatar Sharma, Secretary of the Dooars branch of the Indian Tea Planters’ Association (ITPA). “Without natural precipitation, tea yields are bound to drop.”

Small growers are also struggling to get fair prices. “Less rain has made things worse, and now green leaves are selling at just Rs 14-15 per kilo, while our production cost is at least Rs 18,” said Bijaygopal Chakraborty, Secretary of the Jalpaiguri District Small Tea Growers’ Association.

IMD data shows North Bengal and Sikkim received 721.1 mm of rainfall by June last year. This year, it has dropped to only 321.3 mm. July, typically a peak monsoon month, has also seen almost no widespread rain.

Gopinath Raha of the India Meteorological Department (Gangtok) explained that the monsoon trough, which typically brings moisture-laden winds to the region, has shifted unusually far south. “Until it returns to its normal position, North Bengal is unlikely to see sustained monsoon rainfall. What we’re seeing now are only scattered, convective thunderstorms,” he said.