Dooars tea set to make global debut at World Food India Festival

JALPAIGURI: For the first time, tea produced by small farmers from the Dooars region will be showcased at the prestigious World Food India Festival, held at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan from September 19 to 22. The event will see participation from buyers and sellers across 67 countries, offering a significant platform for the small tea growers of Dooars to introduce their produce to international markets. A delegation of five small tea farmers will depart for Delhi on Monday to represent the region at the festival.



According to the Jalpaiguri District Small Tea Growers Association, the districts of north Bengal are home to approximately 50,000 small tea gardens, spanning around 45,000 hectares. These gardens not only serve as the primary livelihood for many but also account for 60 per cent of the total tea production in north Bengal. Despite their significant contribution, tea from these small growers often lacks the recognition it deserves.

Speaking about the opportunity, Bijay Gopal Chakraborty, president of the Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers Association, said: “We approached the Tea Board to help promote Dooars tea in foreign markets, and they have extended their support. At the festival, small tea farmers will present four varieties of tea, including CTC, hand black orthodox, green tea, and white tea. The Tea Board of India has also arranged a dedicated stall to display our products.”

This year marks the 150th anniversary of Dooars tea. Chakraborty added: “Despite our long history, we have yet to establish Dooars tea as a global brand. This festival presents a significant opportunity to change that. If we can successfully attract international buyers and begin exporting our tea, it will be a major achievement for us.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the event, which will feature a variety of food exhibits alongside the tea. With 67 countries participating, the small tea farmers of Dooars hope to capture the attention of international consumers and bring their tea to the global stage.