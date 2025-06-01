Dooars tea gardens: Two leopards captured

JALPAIGURI: Two adult leopards were captured on Sunday in separate tea gardens of Jalpaiguri district. At Chulsa Tea Garden in Matiali block, a leopard was caught early morning in a trap cage set two days earlier in Section 10/40. The Khunia Squad rescued the animal, which will be released in Gorumara Forest. On the same day, another leopard was trapped near the DBIT office at Haldibari Tea Garden in Banarhat block. The Binnaguri Wildlife Squad had set the cage following repeated sightings. The captured female leopard will be released after a medical check.