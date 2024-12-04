Dooars: QR-coded banners & flexes to enhance tourists experience

Alipurduar: To enhance the experience of tourists visiting the Dooars, the Eastern Dooars Tourism Development Association has introduced a QR-code enabled information system. Flexes and banners with scannable QR codes have been installed in key tourist areas, allowing visitors to access comprehensive details about their preferred destinations using their smartphones.

This initiative, the first-of-its-kind in Bengal, aims to streamline access to information for tourists and minimise challenges during their journeys. The association plans to extend this system to 13 tourist circuits in the Alipurduar district and four circuits in Assam, further benefiting both domestic and international travellers.

Biswajit Saha, General Secretary of the Eastern Dooars Tourism Development Association, explained: “Most tourists these days use Android phones and are familiar with digital tools. By scanning these QR codes, visitors can gain detailed insights about destinations across the 13 circuits in Alipurduar and the 4 circuits in Assam. This initiative not only ensures easy access to information but will also be continually refined to meet travellers’ needs. We aim to position flexes at prominent and accessible points to maximize visibility.”

The association’s expansion plans include popular tourist destinations in Dooars such as Lankapara, Totopara, Jaigaon, Chilapata, Kumargram, Jayanti, Buxa and Rajabhatkhawa. In Assam, circuits like Manas, Chakrashila, Raymana and Kakhoizan will also feature this system. By scanning the barcodes, visitors can access information about national parks, forests, wildlife and other attractions, making their travel experience seamless and informed. Currently, detailed information about Jaldapara National Park is already available through the QR code system. The initiative also covers nearby attractions, including forests and wildlife hotspots, ensuring tourists gain a comprehensive understanding of the region.

The information will be regularly updated to maintain its accuracy and relevance.