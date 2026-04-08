Dooars on edge as river dredging delays raise fresh flood fears

Jalpaiguri: With election activities intensifying across North Bengal, crucial river dredging work in the Dooars is yet to be carried out, raising serious concerns among residents about a possible flood crisis in the upcoming monsoon.



The anxiety is rooted in last year’s devastating flood. On October 5, 2024, at least 11 people lost their lives in Baman Danga Tundu under Nagrakata after rivers overflowed, leaving widespread destruction. That tragedy has now emerged as a key issue in the ongoing election campaign.

The situation has worsened following the October 4, 2023 Sikkim lake disaster, which led to massive silt deposition in the Teesta River, significantly raising its bed level. Several rivers in the Dooars region connected to the Teesta—including the Jaldhaka, Reti, Sukriti, and Hatinala—have since experienced similar sediment buildup, increasing the likelihood of flooding during heavy rainfall.

Experts and environmentalists stress that immediate dredging is essential to deepen riverbeds and improve water flow before the monsoon arrives. There are also renewed calls for the formation of an India-Bhutan Joint River Commission to ensure coordinated flood control measures in the region.

With polling scheduled for April 23 and results expected in May, time is running short. The monsoon typically begins affecting the Dooars around the same period, leaving little scope for post-election preventive measures.

Residents living along riverbanks fear they may once again face severe hardships. In the Nagrakata Assembly Constituency, the issue has triggered a political face-off. Trinamool Congress candidate Sanjoy Kujur said: “The state government had planned dredging work but could not implement it due to election-related administrative restrictions.” He accused the Centre of obstructing state initiatives and assured that dredging would be prioritised if his party returns to power. Meanwhile, BJP candidate and outgoing MLA Puna Bhengra alleged that illegal sand mining by Trinamool workers has altered river courses, worsening the situation. He maintained that the state government must take responsibility and raise the matter at the national level.

Environmental activist Raja Raut warned that repeated delays in executing flood-control measures could lead to a major disaster. “Both state and central governments must act urgently, as silted riverbeds significantly heighten flood risks,” he said. Despite the political blame game, one reality remains clear—once the elections conclude, the monsoon will arrive swiftly, leaving little time for corrective action. For the people of the Dooars, the fear of another devastating flood continues to loom large.