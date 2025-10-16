Dooars: Authorities ramp up safety measures at flood-prone ghats

Jalpaiguri: Ahead of Kali Puja and Chhath Puja, district police and administration have stepped up safety measures at idol immersion sites and festival ghats in flood-affected areas, including Nagrakata, Dhupguri, Banarhat, Mal and Meteli.

Although the monsoon has withdrawn, sudden low-pressure systems and intermittent rainfall in the hills continue to pose flash flood risks in the rivers of the Dooars region. Authorities are maintaining the same safety arrangements as during Durga idol immersions.

“Special security arrangements are being ensured at ghats across the district, including the Dooars, during Chhath Puja,” said District Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath.

He added: “Besides the four municipal towns, there are over 100 immersion and Chhath Puja ghats in Panchayat areas. Jalpaiguri Kotwali alone oversees more than 20 ghats. Barricades will be set up in shallow river parts for idol immersions and devotees must complete rituals within these boundaries.

For Chhath Puja, devotees entering rivers must follow mandatory safety measures. Even if the water is less than knee-deep, barricades will be installed and access will be controlled. CCTV cameras will also be set up at all Chhath Puja ghats this year.”

District Magistrate Shama Parveen said: “On October 4 and 5, heavy rainfall affected Nagrakata, Dhupguri and Maynaguri, while water from the Bhutan hills also flows down. Despite the withdrawal of the monsoon, the Disaster Management department has been instructed to monitor the situation closely during both festivals and take necessary measures based on weather conditions.” She added: “Civil defence, fire brigade and police teams will maintain extra vigilance, with continuous patrolling and CCTV monitoring at the ghats.” Residents of Nagrakata, Dhupguri, Maynaguri and Banarhat are still recovering from recent floods. Being located at the Bhutan foothills, sudden water surges can cause flash floods. While Kali Puja celebrations are small in these areas, Chhath Puja arrangements are extensive, prompting extra precautions. A meeting was held on Wednesday in the District Magistrate’s conference room to finalise arrangements for Kali Puja, idol immersions and Chhath Puja ghats.