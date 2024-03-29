‘Don’t use any picture or video of nat’l cricket team in poll campaign’

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) has instructed Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominee from Berhampore Yusuf Pathan not to use any picture or video of the national cricket team during his election campaign.

A senior official of the Commission said that the District Election Officer (DEO) of Murshidabad has asked Pathan to immediately remove such pictures and not to use the same in his election campaign in the days to come.

The Congress had lodged a complaint with the poll panel accusing Pathan of violating the MCC (model code of conduct ) through the use of photographs of the World Cup winning team in 2011 in his election campaign. Pathan was part of the national team that won the World Cup 2011. The flex that was used in the campaign had the photograph of him and also of Sachin Tendulkar.