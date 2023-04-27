‘Don’t turn Gorkhaland into a community for trading in poll market’

Darjeeling: While addressing a gathering at Chengra in Panighatta, Sukna on Thursday,



Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) president Anit Thapa cautioned that ‘Gorkhaland’ should not be turned into a commodity ‘to be traded in the election market.’ He added: ‘Gorkhaland is our dream.’

He stated that till today opposition leaders have been resurrecting the demand of Gorkhaland during election time and misleading people.

“The demand of Gorkhaland during elections has become a trend since 1986. It has been converted into a commodity to be traded in the election marketplace. Again the same has started with Panchayat elections round the corner,” stated Thapa.

He stated that with the forthcoming Panchayat elections the narrative of Anit Thapa being ‘anti-Gorkhaland’ and ‘anti-Gorkhas’ will be floated. “However, people should vote assessing a leader’s work, his foresight and vision. As I am in Bengal, I have to work in cooperation with the Bengal government. This is how many of our complicated issues have been resolved. I have never assured people that I will get Gorkhaland. We have sent three MPs in the past for Gorkhaland. However, they did not bring back a nail also. They have just been coming here and complaining about things. Rather than complaining, it is better you do something positive for the Hills,” suggested Thapa without naming the 3 BJP MPs who have won in the past three terms from Darjeeling.

“Gorkhaland is our dream. It is a Central subject. We have sent MP Raju Bista for this task. It is his job so let him do it. We will not create any obstacle,” added Thapa.