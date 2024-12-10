‘Don’t think we’ll have lollipops when you come to occupy our land’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, made a strong response to controversial statements made in recent videos by Bangladeshi leaders.

One video featured a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader claiming Bangladesh had legitimate claims over Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, while another showed two Bangladesh Army veterans asserting that their forces could occupy Bengal within days.

Calling the statements “absurd,” Banerjee, at the state Assembly, said: “When you come to occupy our land, don’t think we will be having lollipops. No one has the guts to take our land—don’t even dream about it.” “The way minorities are being tortured in Bangladesh is not acceptable to any of us. Communal violence is not done by Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, or Christians – it is done by dangerous anti-social elements who are a burden on society. We should remember this and not make any statement that may hamper the situation in Bengal, “ she added. Banerjee expressed hope that the Indian Foreign secretary’s visit to Bangladesh was successful and peace prevails.

“We expect the diplomacy to be successful and expect peace to return. As far as I know, the Foreign secretary will have a meeting in Bangladesh. Let them decide. I have always been clear that we will never interfere when it comes to External Affairs. My party’s and our state government’s policy is to follow the Union government’s guidelines on the matter,” she said. Banerjee said that many people from Bangladesh want to cross into the border state.

“The BSF is responsible for regulating entry at the border. We will not comment on this. Those with money are coming on planes or trains, but the poor cannot. Let them (Centre) decide. We don’t interfere in matters of External Affairs (ministry),” she said.Banerjee thanked the Imams who held a press conference on Sunday to unequivocally and vehemently condemn the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

“This shows that Bengal is first when it comes to showing an example of secularism. Many minority groups said they wanted to hold protest marches but we all know there are a few people who would have politicised this and are eager to stoke communal riots over the same. We don’t want riots; we only want peace,” Banerjee added.

Accusing a certain political party of circulating fake videos to stoke fire, Banerjee appealed to everyone to stay away from any misinformation.

“We are not in favour of one group; everyone cares for everyone here. Let the Government of India decide on the Bangladesh matter. We should not make unnecessary statements that may threaten the situation here. Those who want to politicise this matter should understand that it will hamper our state as well as our friends, sisters, and brothers staying there,” she maintained.Banerjee further clarified that India has no connection with the politics in Bangladesh and hence it should not comment on what kind of politics they do. “But in our country, we follow secularism, democracy, and our Constitution. We should not fall for any provocation,” she added.