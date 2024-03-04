Don’t think we will allow the ‘mastermind go scot-free in school job scam’: Mamata

Kolkata: Without naming the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, called him a “traitor” and accused him of being involved in the school recruitment scam.



“During his stint in our party, he (Suvendu Adhikari) reaped maximum benefits by accepting favours against providing recruitment which is unthinkable. In the fear of getting caught, he is posing as a saint and moving the judiciary to deprive the poor candidates of their jobs. We will expose his false sainthood. We have zero tolerance for illegal activities,” Banerjee said during a state government’s distribution programme at Tamluk in East Midnapore.

Adhikari was with Trinamool Congress for years and defected to the BJP in 2020. Banerjee accused him of using unfair means to amass crores of wealth. “We know how he benefited from it but I am not in favour of taking away jobs from someone. It is they (the BJP) who deprive people of jobs and we provide jobs. But don’t think we will let the mastermind go scot-free,” she thundered.

Banerjee clarified that the state government is willing to provide jobs which are being held up due to litigations of the Opposition. She said that the state would appeal to the judiciary to allow the state to fill up the vacant teaching posts. According to her, about 60 to 70 thousand jobs in schools are stalled because of such legal issues. Incidentally, several cases are pending before the court associated with alleged corruption in the appointment of teachers. The central agencies such as ED and CBI are investigating these cases.

She also rebutted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent allegations that Rs 47,000 crore given to the Bengal government was usurped. She said: “Since 2014-15 to 2021-22, the Centre gave Rs 29,834 crore while the state has spent Rs 20,000 crore for Awas Yojana (housing scheme) in the state. In 2022-23 and 2023-24, no funds were given but the state has constructed 43 lakh houses. You should admit this fact and seek forgiveness from the people of Bengal for spreading lies.”

Banerjee added that the state has constructed another 10 lakh houses with its funds. Referring to the 2021 Assembly elections where she was defeated by Suvendu, Banerjee said: “The Nandigram voting case is pending before the court. People know what actually happened and one day they will surely give a befitting reply.”

Initially, there were reports of Banerjee sweeping the polls but final results revealed she was defeated by Adhikari by a slender margin of 1,956 votes. Banerjee had accused the Adhikari family of looting votes during counting and moved to court challenging the result.