Don’t pay anyone for state schemes; beware of rumours, warns CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, during her first visit to Sandeshkhali ever since the allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against a TMC leader in February, cautioned people against believing in the lies or accepting money from random persons.

She also asked the people not to pay anyone to avail of the benefits of state-run social schemes.

“I am well aware of the money game that was rampant for spreading misinformation. People were misled and later everything turned out to be a blatant lie. Falsehood does not prevail for long. I don’t want to recollect whatever happened earlier. Bengal is not a place of riots. We want peace and amity here,” Banerjee said addressing a public distribution programme at Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas.

Speaking about the state-run schemes, she said: “Do not pay money to anyone for welfare schemes that we are providing. These programmes are run by the government and the money belongs to the state. You are getting benefits directly through your bank accounts. Remember this. The money is of the people. It’s your right.”

The CM also urged local women not to pay attention if anyone calls them for any reason.

Banerjee alleged that a huge amount of money was used to flare up the protest in Sandeshkhali.

“I will tell you to stay and live together. Be aware of mischievous people. And women should not go if someone calls you. If you want to enrol for a state-run scheme, then the ‘Duare Sarkar’ (the government at doorstep) will come to you,” she said.

Banerjee’s assertion assumes significance in the backdrop of the Trinamool Congress accusing the BJP of cashing in on the Sandeshkhali issue during the Lok Sabha elections for political mileage.

A TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan was accused of land grabbing and torturing women in the area. However, the Trinamool made a clean sweep in the polls, proving that the issue had no effect in the ballot box.

“My message to my mothers and sisters is even if someone calls, you don’t go. It’s your right not to go... And the biggest devils are the Left who have killed people. Remember if something happens in Sandeshkhali I will hear about it in minutes. I work as a ‘paharadar’ (guard) for the people. If you are fine, I will be fine,” Banerjee said.

During the programme, the Chief Minister inaugurated 63 projects worth Rs 112.57 crore. She laid the foundation stone for 42 projects worth Rs 11 crore from Rishi Aurobindo Mission ground.

During the programme, Banerjee personally handed over benefits of several government schemes to 100 odd people that included Banglar Bari, Sabuj Sathi, Lakshmir Bhandar, land patta, Medhashree, Aikyashree, Jai Johar, among others.

Additionally, she directed for starting a caesarean delivery facility at the local Sandeshkhali Rural Hospital, augmenting the hospital’s bed capacity from 30 to 60.

As the region consists of a cluster of islands, a member of the crowd requested the construction of a bridge over the Bidyadhari River. In response, Banerjee mentioned that two bridges were built with another one in progress.

“Infrastructure projects like bridges require significant funding. I am noting your request but we need to arrange the necessary resources. The Centre provides us with nothing. I also have to manage other state government initiatives,” she explained.

Banerjee urged the people of Sandeshkhali to forget the past incidents and move on. “I want a girl from Sandeshkhali to top the board exams. I want someone from here to become an IPS or IAS officer, “ she added.