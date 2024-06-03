‘Don’t pay any attention to rumours spread in name of exit polls’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday urged the party workers not to pay any attention to the rumours that are being spread in the name of exit polls.



He also appealed to his party workers to concentrate on the counting. He assured that people have voted in favour of Trinamool

Congress (TMC).

He said that whatever was spread in the name of exit polls was all rumour. With most exit polls predicting that the BJP can get more seats than TMC, the ruling party in Bengal has been dismissive about the forecast.

Ghosh posted on his X handle that his party will get more than 30 seats.

“The so-called exit polls weren’t reflected in reality. In some cases, unrealistic information was spread deliberately. The soldiers of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee shouldn’t get confused. The agents must be active till the end of counting day. People have voted for the TMC,” he wrote. TMC supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday rejected the exit poll predictions about the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal calling it “absolutely fake”. Speaking to a vernacular news channel, Banerjee alleged that exit poll results were prepared two months ago and the agency which was involved in it is a “BJP company”.

She also urged her party workers to concentrate on counting and not be swayed by these deceptive tactics. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met party candidates and counting agents virtually on June 2.

The leadership believes that the exit polls could have been BJP’s ploy to demoralise counting agents of the TMC so that they end up giving opponents an upper hand.

During the virtual meeting, which included all 42 candidates, their counting agents, senior leaders, district presidents, heads of all 341 blocks and party MLAs, Abhishek reportedly asked TMC workers to ensure that a Nandigram-like situation from the 2021 assembly polls isn’t repeated on June 4.