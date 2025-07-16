Don’t need anybody’s certificates, will attend PM’s rally: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: In an apparent attack on top BJP leaders like Suvedu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar, former state president of the saffron party Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday told the media that he doesn’t require any certificates from anyone. He also stated that he would attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Durgapur on July 18.

He stated that no party leaders have invited him to join the PM’s meeting. It was the local party activists in Durgapur who urged Ghosh to see PM Modi delivering his address. “The party workers there requested me to attend the PM’s rally. Hence I decided to join the rally but I would take a seat among the audience,” Ghosh said.

Speaking to the other party leaders, he said: “I don’t need anybody’s certificates. They came to me during my time. The party has come forward with all of them. Now it is to be seen why the party is not surging ahead.”

He further pointed out: “Dilip Ghosh is ready. He is always on the streets amid the party workers. I had performed the job that was given to me in the past by my party. I will perform as the party will ask me to do,” Ghosh added.

A long-time RSS worker, Ghosh was picked by the BJP leadership to head the Bengal unit in 2015.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP showed some signs of growth and Ghosh won his first Assembly seat in Midnapore. Ghosh led the BJP and helped the party win 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Ghosh was replaced by MP Sukanta Majumder after the 2021 Assembly polls when the BJP won 77 out of 294 seats. After that, Ghosh has been receding from the limelight.