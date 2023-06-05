Don’t litter, recycle & reuse: Mimi on World Environment Day

Kolkata: Tollywood actress and TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty has not only been an active voice against climate change but also a dedicated advocate for green causes.



She has consistently contributed to environmental issues and incorporated sustainable practices into her own life. A nature lover since childhood, she has taken significant steps to take care of the planet. One such example is her commitment to using metal straws instead of plastic ones. She also uses reusable water bottles, cloth bags for shopping, and actively supports sustainable fashion.

On June 5, every year, World Environment Day is celebrated to raise awareness for the protection of the planet. Mimi believes celebrating just one day isn’t enough to save the planet. According to her, sensitising and educating the youth on environmental issues should be a regular task. “It’s not about celebrating one day. If we have to save the planet, we will have to give it back to the environment each day. So, just celebrating World Environment Day isn’t enough. We should embrace nature and do our bit to save the planet every day,” said the ‘Khela Jokhon’ actor.

The Jadavpur TMC MP understands that it might not be possible for each one to plant a tree. However, she urges

people to at least adopt a tree or keep a plant near the window pane. “If you have a window or a small balcony, keep a plant. Water it and let it bloom. You will feel rejuvenated each day looking at it,” she said.

Mimi believes in the mantra of reducing, reusing and recycling to maintain a sustainable lifestyle. “We all are complaining about the intense heat waves and rising humidity. None but we are to be blamed for his grave climate change and global warming. We have been torturing the environment, felling trees, covering ponds and building concrete. So, we need to make sure we save the environment,” she said.

This year, the theme for the World Environment Day 2023 is under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution, ‘Ecosystem Restoration’. According to the United Nations, more than 400 million tonnes of plastic is produced every year worldwide, half of which is designed to be used only once. Of that, less than 10 per cent is recycled. An estimated 19-23 million tonnes end up in lakes, rivers and seas annually. That is approximately the weight of 2,200 Eiffel Towers all together.

“We all know that plastics are non-biodegradable and cannot be digested or decomposed by any microorganism. Plastics are detrimental to our environment. Despite plastic being banned, I see people using them. We should opt for paper or jute bags instead,” said the ‘Bojhena Se Bojhena’ actress. She further added, “While travelling long distance, I have seen how people throw biscuits and chips packets on the road.”

In fact, the plastic waste found on a beach pains the actress the most. “It affects marine life,” she said.

Mimi also shared that it is essential to instill in kids the values of environmental responsibility from a young age. “We should teach the kids not to litter the city. We don’t throw things inside our bedrooms or living rooms. We should take similar initiatives to save the planet too,” she said.