‘Don’t get carried away by dream campaigns’

Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) president and GTA Chief Anit Thapa on Sunday made it clear that the Hill party’s alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will continue and that the alliance candidate will be using the TMC symbol for the Darjeeling constituency in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He further urged the Hills to exercise caution while casting their vote, this election and not to get carried away by “dream campaigns.”

Thapa on an inauguration programme of a bridge below Sonada, stated: “Our alliance candidate will contest on the TMC symbol otherwise we will not get votes from the plains. We need your support.” Dubbing the forthcoming elections as a “crucial”, Thapa making an oblique remark of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance during the last Parliamentary election of “Gorkha’s dream is my dream”, stated: “If you all get carried away by the dream campaign, you will find the reality being washed away. It is time we woke up from our slumber of 15 long years.”

He iterated that for the past 15 years, except dishing out empty promises, the BJP has done nothing for the Hills. “They have understood the nature of the Gorkhas. They know that tall promises are enough to garner the votes of the Gorkhas. They have tested us for the past 15 years. This has to change. It is time we supported realistic politics,” stated Thapa.

He stated that the task for Hill leaders in the past days was not difficult. “They had to just keep fanning the Gorkhaland fire. The public did not want anything else. All civic amenities had crashed, there was political turmoil, arson and death. Since 2017 there have been no bandhs, no political murders and no martyrs.” He stated that though he had a tough time convincing the state government, they lived up to all assurances, including the formation of school service commission, reinstating the Panchayat Raj, filling up vacancies, thereby generating employment.

Thapa laid the foundation stones for a number of projects, including construction of new roads, high voltage distribution system under WBSEDCL, water supply scheme. He also inaugurated a bridge on the Balasun River connecting Dhajia with Pokhreybong in the Nagari-Dhajia Constituency of the GTA.