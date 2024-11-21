Don’t believe in CBI & ED....: HC judge tells state

Kolkata: During the hearing of an extortion case relating to a land dispute case which concerned alleged police inaction, the Calcutta High Court’s single bench judge Justice Tirthankar Ghosh asked the state to deploy more efficient police officers to handle the law and order situation, adding: “I do not believe in CBI and ED”.

The Single Bench on Wednesday asked the senior standing counsel Amitesh Banerjee to speak with Commissioner of Police (CP) Bidhannagar while stating: “Unnecessarily I don’t want to be harsh. We stay in this state. The state police have to work. I don’t believe in CBI and ED. All deputed officers from different states coming over here they cannot be much more equipped than our officers.”

The court was irked in a land dispute case where police submitted a report stating that they had sought permission for investigation of a serious non-cognizable offence but on paper continued to inquire the matter rather than start an investigation under sections of BNS. The court also suggested that the ICs and OCs in Rajarhat Newtown be changed. “Ask to depute proper ICs over there. Speak with the commissioner or IG Law and Order whoever is responsible for it,” Justice Ghosh said.

A woman had alleged that on September 3 around 12 anti-socials came to her house and threatened her to withdraw a case with regards to land matters. The written complaint was filed on September 4 through a speed post. The petitioner had alleged that the accused asked for Rs 5 lakh without which they would not allow construction in the disputed land.