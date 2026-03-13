‘Don’t be afraid’: Mamata tells Bengal bureaucrats

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a video conference with district magistrates in the presence of Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty and instructed them not to be intimidated by any message from the Election Commission and continue performing their duties without fear.



Nabanna sources said that during Thursday’s meeting, Banerjee told the bureaucrats: “Do not be afraid. Continue doing your work. I know that attempts have been made to constantly create fear during meetings conducted by the poll body. As elections approach, such attempts will increase. You should carry out your responsibilities. No one will be able to harm you.”

The Chief Minister’s message assumes significance in the backdrop of the three day recent visit of the full bench of the Election Commission of India in the state.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who held meetings with senior administrative and police officials to assess the preparedness of polls in the state, told reporters while attending a Press conference on Tuesday, that strict action would be taken if any officer or police personnel was found indulging in irregularities during the elections.

He said the Commission would not hesitate to initiate “the strongest possible action” against those violating rules.

As a morale booster for the state officers involved in the election process , the Chief Minister assured that her government will stand by any officer who may be transferred in an indiscriminate manner.

She claimed that those who will be transferred will be promoted by the state.