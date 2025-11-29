Dona Ganguly files police plaint over ‘abusive’ Facebook posts

Kolkata: Dona Ganguly, Odissi dancer and wife of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, lodged a complaint at the Thakurpukur Police Station on Friday, alleging that unknown miscreants had posted objectionable messages and comments on Facebook targeting her performance at this year’s Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

According to sources, Dona, who is an Odissi dancer and runs her own dance school, performed at the KIFF recently.

Following her performance, a Facebook page uploaded a post containing derogatory remarks about her. The post quickly circulated on social media, prompting several others to allegedly post abusive comments.

Dona approached Thakurpukur police on Friday and filed a complaint stating that certain individuals were deliberately attempting to defame her. She also submitted a screenshot of the post as part of her complaint.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Officers are using technical surveillance to trace the administrator of the Facebook page from which the post originated.