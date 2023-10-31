Don Bosco to host ‘War Of The Bands’ on Jan 13-14

Kolkata: Don Bosco Park Circus will host ‘War Of The Bands’ curated by Live Your Dreams, a pioneering platform dedicated to nurturing talent.



With the stage set to come alive on January 13 and 14, 2024 at the Don Bosco Park Circus campus in Kolkata, this event will bring together 500+ students from over 100 schools across 10 states across Eastern India. Each team will have present and past students, performing any genre of music.

A school can have multiple teams participating in the contest. Online registration is open for participation till November 14 and submission of nominations can be done online through www.warofthebands.com from November 15 to December 14. The top 25 teams will be announced by the end of December. On January 13, these 25 teams will compete to reach the grand finale to be held on January 14.