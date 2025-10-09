Domkal: 6 Bangladesh nat’ls held

Kolkata: The cops of Murshidabad Police District have arrested six Bangladeshi nationals from two places in Domkal of Murshidabad on Wednesday night.

Police have seized two mobile phones with Bangladeshi SIM cards from the infiltrators.

According to sources, acting on a tip off, cops of Domkal Police Station intercepted two persons in Bhatsala area. During inquiry, it was found that the suspects identified as Akash Sheikh and Rabi Sheikh alias Soun Sheikh are residents of Karimganj district in Bangladesh. They had crossed the border illegally and had no valid documents or passport. On the other hand, cops of Raninagar Police Station arrested four Bangladeshi nationals from Harudanga area. During the inquiry, cops learnt that the four persons identified as Mohammad Tariqul Islam, Mohammad Jasimuddin, Mohammad Nur Islam and Mohammad Rabiul Islam are from Saharagachi village in Rajshahi district of Bangladesh.

Sleuths have come to know that the Bangladeshi nationals infiltrated into India without any valid documents.

During interrogation, the arrested persons reportedly told the cops that they had come to India searching for a job. A case has been registered and a probe initiated.