Domjur: Min escapes unhurt after car hit by speeding truck

Kolkata: A speeding truck twice rammed into the car of state Panchayats and Rural Development minister Pradip Mazumdar on National Highway 16 while he was travelling to Kolkata from his constituency at Durgapur Purba on Sunday afternoon.

The minister was unhurt though the backside of his car has been badly damaged because of the impact of the accident that occurred around 1 pm at Domjur in Howrah. “The truck had hit a motorcycle injuring both the driver and the pillion rider and was trying to flee away from the clutches of the police. It was travelling at a fast pace and hit my car twice from behind and then overtook my car and tried to speed away. I had my convoy accompanying me and under my instructions, the truck was intercepted immediately as it could have caused more accidents at the speed in which it was running,” Mazumdar said.

Mazumdar ensured that the two injured motorcyclists were taken to the nearby hospital by the police. He then started travelling to Kolkata. “I am perfectly all right,” said Mazumdar. The truck has been seized and the driver has been arrested by the police.