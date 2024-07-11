Domjur jewellery shop robbery: Two brought to Kolkata; 5 held so far

Kolkata: Howrah City Police has nabbed two persons, including a woman, and brought them to Domjur on Thursday from Bihar in connection with the robbery at a jewellery shop.



On June 11, a robbery took place at a jewellery shop at Fokpor Dokan area in Domjur, Howrah. At approximately 12:30 pm, four armed robbers, disguised as customers, entered the jewellery shop. One of the robbers asked a salesperson to show a pendant.

As she was displaying the pendant, the four assailants suddenly drew firearms and threatened the shop owner and staff. When the owner attempted to resist, one of the robbers struck him on the head with the butt of a pistol. The thieves then proceeded to grab all the jewellery displayed on the counter and on the showcases before fleeing.

During the probe, cops came to know that the robbery was done by a Bihar-based gang. Accordingly a police team went to Bihar and with assistance of Bihar Police Special Task Force (STF) Howrah City Police arrested five persons so far, including a woman identified as Asa Devi alias Chachi. Commissioner of Police (CP), Howrah, Praveen Tripathi said that the accused persons were a part of Bihar-based notorious criminal Subodh Singh who has been arrested by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in another case.

Tripathi informed that the woman used to provide logistics support to the robbers, even the shops where the robbed ornaments were to be sold. So far cops have come to know that the robbers about one-and-half month ago had arrived in Hirapur, Asansol and were staying in a rented house. Later, the woman arranged a few second hand bikes. In May, they arrived in Ankurhati of Howrah and started living in the Kalitala area. Daily, the accused persons used to visit the Domjur area for

recce purpose.

On Thursday, Devi and another arrested person Alok Pathak to Howrah on transit remand. The rest of the arrested persons will also be brought on transit remand soon.