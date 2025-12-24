Domjur erupts over ‘minor girl’s assault’

Kolkata: Tension gripped Howrah’s Domjur area on Monday night after allegations surfaced that an employee of a road construction contractor sexually harassed a local minor girl at Raghavpur.

The disturbing incident triggered an angry reaction from residents, leading to heated arguments and subsequent violence.

According to police and local sources, enraged villagers vandalised and set fire to a vehicle belonging to the contractor’s firm after the alleged assault came to light. The situation quickly spiralled out of control, prompting authorities to deploy large police contingents along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel to restore order. Despite the security presence, protests continued late into the night, with locals demanding the immediate arrest of the accused worker.

Initially, the alleged perpetrator had gone absconding following the incident. Acting on leads, Domjur police launched an intensive search operation, which led to the arrest of the main accused on Tuesday. Howrah City Police ACP (South) Nanda Dulal Ghosh confirmed the arrest, stating that the accused has been taken into custody for questioning and that a detailed investigation is underway to verify all allegations.