Domjur: At least 10 hurt after 2 buses collide

Kolkata: At least 10 persons were injured after a bus rammed behind another at Ankurhati in Domjur of Howrah on National Highway (NH)-16 on Monday morning.



According to sources, on Monday a bus from the Sealdah-Dhulagarh route was moving towards Dhulagarh along the NH-16.

The bus had stopped at Ankurhati for boarding and deboarding of passengers around 11 am.

At the same time, another bus from the Shyambazar-Bagnan route rammed behind the bus from the Sealdah-Dhulagarh route. Due to the impact, several passengers from both the buses suffered injuries. While the injury of passengers travelling in the bus of the Shyambazar-Bagnan route was minor, passengers of the bus of Sealdah-Dhulagarh suffered critical injuries. Traffic cops with help from local people, rushed the injured passengers to Domjur Rural Hospital from where maximum of them were released after necessary treatment.

About two passengers have reportedly been kept under observation. Police have detained the buses along with the drivers. It is suspected that both the buses were competing with each other for passengers.

One of the passengers, who was travelling on the bus of Shyambazar-Bagnan route alleged that the driver was violating traffic norms frequently during the journey. Police have started a probe.