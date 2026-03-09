Domestic LPG crisis hits Balurghat as supply falls

Balurghat: A shortage of domestic LPG cylinders has triggered inconvenience for residents across Balurghat town, with many consumers complaining of delays and cancellations of bookings despite repeated attempts to secure supply.

The situation comes amid a recent hike in LPG prices by the Narendra Modi–led Central government. Prices of Domestic LPG cylinders were increased by Rs 60, reportedly due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, a region from which a significant portion of LPG supply originates. The price hike has further added to the concerns of consumers already struggling with the irregular availability of cylinders.

According to existing regulations, domestic LPG consumers are not allowed to book a new cylinder within 25 days of receiving the previous one from the same connection. The government has also implemented a direct subsidy transfer system, under which the subsidy amount is credited directly to the registered savings bank account linked with the LPG connection in order to prevent black marketing.

However, consumers allege that even after completing the booking process, the service remains unreliable. In several cases, bookings are reportedly cancelled without explanation. Even when bookings are confirmed, cylinders are often not delivered even after a week, causing difficulties for households dependent on LPG for daily cooking.

A local LPG distributor acknowledged the problem, stating that the shortage is largely due to supply constraints. “There is an acute crisis in LPG supply at present, which is affecting timely delivery,” the distributor said.

Amid the growing concerns, many residents have been visiting the local LPG distributor’s office to seek clarification about the delays. After receiving explanations regarding the shortage, most consumers returned home, though the uncertainty continues to worry many households.

Meanwhile, the local administration has said it is closely monitoring the situation and has assured that strict measures will be taken to prevent any form of black marketing of LPG cylinders.

Expressing their frustration, consumer Tanmoy Chakraborty said: “We are following all the rules, including waiting 25 days before booking another cylinder. But even after booking, the delivery is not happening on time. Sometimes the booking even gets cancelled. It is becoming very difficult for families like ours who depend entirely on LPG for cooking.”

Another consumer, Kinnari Chowdhury, said: “We book the cylinder and wait for days but it does not arrive even after a week. The price has already increased and now the supply is also uncertain.

The authorities should look into the issue so that ordinary consumers do not suffer.”