Domestic help, her husband held for stealing gold jewellery

Kolkata: An elderly domestic help and her husband were arrested by the cops of Detective Department, Kolkata Police on Wednesday evening over a theft case.



According to sources, a few days ago, a theft case was reported at the Regent Park Police Station where the complainant claimed that several pieces of gold pieces of jewellery which she used to keep in her almirah were missing.

The complainant told the cops that about two months ago she and her family members had been to a ceremonial house. After returning home she put the pieces of jewellery inside the almirah locker. Recently when she opened the locker for the jewellery found a few of those, including a few gold chains, and lockets are missing.

After lodging a complaint, cops went to the house and started an investigation. During probe, police found that the almirah was broken and was opened with key. It was suspected that the person behind the crime is close to the family who knows where the keys are kept.

Though the family members did not suspect their domestic help, Pabitra Sarkar. Police started keeping an eye on her. Cops also started keeping an eye on Pabitra’s husband Gopal Sarkar as well. While doing so, police spotted an unusual lifestyle of the Pabitra and Gopal which developed recently.

On Wednesday police came to know that the elderly couple was going to a movie theatre. Just before entering the hall, they were taken into custody.

During interrogation, the couple confessed to the theft. Pabitra told the cops that she handed over the jewellery to Gopal who sold some of them for money. Rest were kept at their home. Later police recovered some of the stolen jewellery from the couple’s house.