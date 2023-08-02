Domestic help beaten up in Siliguri

The relative of a police officer has been accused of beating up a domestic help in Lower Bhanunagar area, Siliguri, on the suspicion that she was having an affair with the police officer.

Local residents staged a protest in front of Bhaktinagar police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. The assaulted woman had been working as a domestic help in the house of the police officer in Lower Bhanunagar area since long. The police officer’s mother-in-law, suspecting that she had an extra marital affair with the police officer, allegedly beat her up on Tuesday afternoon. The assailant’s son was also involved in beating up the domestic help.

After the incident, the victim filed a written complaint at the Bhaktinagar police station. No one has been arrested in the incident.