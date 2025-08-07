Domestic help accused of Rs 2 cr theft found filing I-T returns of Rs 9.5 lakh

Kolkata: A domestic help accused of stealing jewellery from a flat was found to be filing Income Tax (I-T) return for Rs 9.5 lakh earning per year for the past couple of years.

Police have also found two flats registered in her name in Kasba area which are suspected to have been bought using stolen money or money earned by selling stolen objects.

According to sources, the arrested woman identified as Manju Gupta aged around 40 years used to work as a domestic help for a businessman at his residence in Mandevilla Gardens. Though six domestic helpers used to work at the businessman’s residence, Gupta was the oldest. As the businessman’s family had faith in Gupta, she had the keys to several rooms of the house and had instructed access. Taking the opportunity, Gupta for the past several years is suspected to have been stealing the jewelleries.

Recently, the family members of the businessman found several ornaments missing. The missing jewelleries consist of about 36 types of ornaments which are worth around Rs 2 crore. During the last week of July, the businessman lodged a complaint at the Gariahat Police Station. While probing, police interrogated the domestic helpers and found Gupta’s statement suspicious. When cops continued to grill Gupta, she confessed about the theft. She was arrested subsequently. Police while probing further were stunned to find out that Gupta owns two flats and files Income Tax returns.

In the Income Tax returns, she showed her earning is Rs 9.5 lakh every year. Gupta told the cops that she used to get Rs 80,000 salary per month. Cops, however, suspect that she bought the flats using the money earned by selling stolen jewellery.

She is being interrogated further to find out the truth.