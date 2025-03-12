Dolyatra & Holi: Public access to Rabindra Sarovar restricted on March 14 & 15 till 5 pm

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) will restrict entry for normal visitors at Rabindra Sarovar on March 14 and March 15 until 5 pm as part of the regulations for Dolyatra and Holi.

However, after a gap of nearly 7 years, KMDA, the custodian of the Rabindra Sarovar, will allow restricted entry for three clubs within the campus of the lake during the period.

According to KMDA sources, it will be after a gap of about seven years when KMDA has responded to the request from Indian Life Saving Society (ILSS) popularly known as Anderson Club, Lake Friends and Calcutta Sports only through gate number 12.

In a meeting led by KMDA CEO, it has been decided on March 14, entry for the club members and their accompanied guests shall be allowed from 9:00 am onwards on production of specific passes, mentioning the date, which shall be issued by the club/s for the visitors and their guests for regular club activities. The passes will comprise of two parts, one half will be preserved at the entry point and the other half to be retained by the member/guest till departure.

“Entry shall be allowed for one person only against each pass. The activities of the club members and their accompanying guests to be strictly confined within their premises only and beyond that, the Rabindra Sarobar premises shall be cordoned off using guardrails/barricades,” said a KMDA official.

The official added that no vehicles shall be allowed inside the Rabindra Sarobar premises during the period of closure and access to the public swimming pool adjacent to the clubs shall be strictly prohibited.

However, members of a morning walkers’ body and a forum alleged that the move is a violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order that restricts public access to the eco-sensitive zone. They questioned why KMDA officials allowed private groups while enforcing a ban on general visitors.