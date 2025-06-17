Dolomite siding in Madarihat: Will ask Chief Secy to take up matter with Railway Ministry, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday promptly reacted to an issue of large-scale environmental pollution allegedly caused through a dolomite siding area belonging to the Railways located near Birpara Rail Station under Madarihat Assembly Constituency, Alipurduar. The issue was raised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator of Madarihat Jay Prakash Toppo during the ‘mention’ case at the state Assembly.

Banerjee said that he would ask Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to take up the issue with the Railway Ministry.

“There are some 25 odd schools, crowded markets, a telephone exchange etc located in close proximity to this site. The dust generated during dolomite loading and unloading is causing respiratory and skin problems and other air pollution related diseases. The superintendent of the state general hospital had written to the Divisional Railway Manager to shift the siding area from such a crowded place but there has been no response.

In this backdrop, I am requesting the state administration to take measures for shifting the dolomite siding area from such a busy place for the sake of the common people,” said Toppo.

Listening to the concern raised by Toppo, Banerjee sought permission from the Speaker to speak on the matter and assured the former that she would ask the Chief Secretary to take it up with the Railway Ministry.

Residents have protested on several occasions demanding the immediate cessation of dolomite operations at the existing siding.