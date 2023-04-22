Dolly Roy, India’s first woman tea-taster & wife of Saugata Roy, passes away; Chief Minister mourns her demise

kolkata: Dolly Roy, wife of Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, died in a Kolkata hospital on Friday after battling cancer for quite some time. She is considered as the first woman tea-taster of India.



Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned her death. In her Twitter handle, Banerjee said: “I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Smt. Dolly Roy. My thoughts and prayers are with Shri @SaugataRoyMP and the bereaved family during this difficult time. A woman of great achievements, her warm presence among us will be dearly missed.” Dolly was suffering from cancer for a long time. She was admitted to a hospital recently following an infection in lungs. Dolly Roy, who was in her late 70s, was a tea-taster by profession.

The Kolkata tea-lovers would know her fondly as the lady behind the city’s tea boutique Dolly’s The Tea Shop, a favourite tea joint for many in Dakshinapan complex.