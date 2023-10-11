Documentary focusing on rights of transgender people to start its shoot during Puja

kolkata: Although the rights of transgender people have been legally accepted, the struggle of these individuals for inclusion and acceptance in society continues.



A documentary titled ‘Ardhanariswar’ is set to start its shoot in Kolkata, shortly. It will focus on the multifaceted lives of transgender individuals and shed light on their struggles, resilience, and aspirations. The root of the title “Ardhnarishwar” – the melange of masculine and feminine energies can be traced from Hindu mythology that holds transgender individuals in a status equal to other genders.

The filming of ‘Ardhanarishwar’ is set to commence during the Durga Puja festival as it is an integral part of Bengali culture. The film will shoot a major chunk of the celebration organised by Ranjita Sinha, a transgender social activist who has been organising a Puja in Mukundapur. This Puja bears a similar name Ardhanarishwar.

Atanu Roy and Moon Saha will direct the ‘Ardhanarishwar’. Atanu is developing the screenplay. The documentary will compete at various film festivals over the world.

“This decision to start the shoot involving the lives of the transgender community during Durga Puja is to find out how they contribute to the celebration. It is a powerful reminder that the festival is not only about worship but also about acceptance and inclusivity”, said Atanu Ray.

Through powerful interviews, captivating visuals, and personal stories, the documentary hopes to dismantle stereotypes and challenge societal norms. Produced by Kolkata Dreams, the project is

expected to garner support from activists and advocates for transgender rights.