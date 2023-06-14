Docu on India’s first transgender OT technician to be screened in Kolkata

From performing as part of a dancer troupe of transgenders in Bihar and Delhi, lewd comments to a harrowing incident where she was forced to dance at gunpoint, life hasn’t been easy for Malda-resident Jiya Das. Despite adversities, Jiya has achieved a significant milestone. She has become the first transgender Operation Theatre technician in the country, breaking barriers and paving the way for others in the transgender community. As the world celebrates Pride Month, Jiya has every reason to be proud of her remarkable journey so far. On June 16, a 15-minute Bengali documentary titled ‘Jiyar Golpo’ will be screened at Café Positive, an eating joint in South Kolkata, run and managed by HIV-positive members.

Directed by Ritama Ghosh, the docu highlights Jiya’s struggles, triumphs, and the impact she has made after becoming Bengal’s first trans woman OT technician to assist doctors during a live operation. The docu also sheds light on the importance of inclusivity and diversity in healthcare, showcasing her as a role model for others.

“As a director, my objective was to present a comprehensive and engaging portrayal of her journey. I tried to capture the essence of her story, highlighting both the challenges she faced and the milestones she achieved. Through her, the audience would gain a deep understanding of her life and the significance of her groundbreaking achievement,” said Ghosh.

Apart from the personal narrative, Ghosh interviewed other professionals and Jiya’s colleagues. “These interviews would provide insights into the broader context of the profession, the barriers faced by transgender individuals in healthcare, and the impact of inclusivity in healthcare settings,” said the docu maker.

Ghosh mentioned that her sole aim is to inspire viewers and foster greater understanding and inclusion for transgender individuals in healthcare and beyond. “By telling her story, I wish to inspire many more Jiyas out there,” she said

Meanwhile, Jiya is on cloud nine and thanked the director for bringing to screen her struggle and achievement. “I couldn’t be more thankful for this moment. I am happy to share my story with the audience,” she said.