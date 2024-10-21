Docu-film ‘The Maverick’ on Samaresh Majumdar to be screened on Oct 21

Kolkata: A documentary film ‘The Maverick’, on the life and times of the renowned Bengali litterateur, Samaresh Majumdar, a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award, is all set to be screened on October 21 at Nandan-III.



The Forum for Film Studies and Allied Arts in association with Sahitya Akademi will be screening the documentary directed by renowned filmmaker Ashoke Viswanathan. It will be screened at Nandan III on Monday at 5 pm. The director would introduce the film while veteran film critic Sameek Bandopadhyay would grace the occasion.

As per information shared by the organisers, this film is a subjective assessment of the work done by Samresh Majumdar.

It will seek to trace the memorable incidents of his childhood which includes the tales of his school, college and university life. This was a period that led to the turbulent sixties replete with slogans, protest and explosions in the wake of a Naxal uprising. Majumdar’s work in the Income Tax department is juxtaposed with the development of his literary talent, particularly the trilogy comprising ‘Uttaradhikar’, ‘Kaalbela’ and ‘Kaalpurush’. His pathbreaking novel, ‘Dour’, dealing with horse - racing, is analysed as is his series of novels involving the adolescent, Arjun.

The organisers said that his work is described by authors like Sanjib Chattopadhyay and filmmakers like Goutam Ghose. The film is also embellished by picturised excerpts from his other novels like Saatkahon and his own subjective monologues. His work in the areas of film and television is also described in this documentary.

Apart from this, his house, his bedroom, his erstwhile office, his publisher’s office and his numerous books have been dovetailed into the narrative in a creative manner.

“We also get a glimpse of his marriage and family life through the many anecdotes narrated by his daughter, Doyel. The film concludes with a montage of his many moods juxtaposed with fragmented visuals of his abode,” said one of the organisers.