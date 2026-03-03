Docu-feature on Mamata being made; teaser soon

Kolkata: A 25-minute docu-feature titled “The Untold Story of Banerjee” is being made and will chronicle Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s political struggles.



The teaser of the documentary will soon be made public. It was learnt that the docu-feature is being made under the banner of RK Entertainment and is being produced by Junaid Khan, sources said. Khan is also acting in the film.

It will be directed by Rahul Saha. However, the shooting has been halted for a few days due to Ramadan.

The Trinamool Congress stated that Mamata Banerjee is always by the side of the people of the state, and will always be.

“She has fought for the people of Bengal before and will continue to do so in the future. Therefore, the people of the state should not listen to such slander and propaganda by the BJP leaders. A docu-feature is being made to spread this message,” a senior TMC leader said.

The film will depict several important incidents, including Banerjee’s protest movements and hunger strikes.

The period from 1993 to 2026 will mainly be shown.