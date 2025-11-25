Docu check for class XI–XII teacher recruitment: 106 candidates excluded

Kolkata: The document verification process for the recruitment of teachers for classes XI and XII has resulted in 106 job seekers being excluded in Bengali and English alone. The document verification of the candidates was carried out by the West Bengal School Service Commission on November 18, and during that, discrepancies were found in the information provided by about 350 candidates.

On Sunday night, the School Service Commission released a list stating which candidates’ names were cut off. It also clearly stated why these names were left out.

According to the list published by the SSC, the names of 33 candidates in Bengali and 73 in English were left out. In most cases, it was found that the information they uploaded while showing their teaching experience was wrong. Many could not show their experience certificates during verification. As a result, they could not make Although 10 marks were initially given for their experience based on the information provided, that mark was not considered after document verification. It refers to the ‘cut-off marks’.

According to WBSSC, mistakes were found in the caste certificates of several candidates, resulting in them failing to meet the qualifying marks. Some had problems with their age also. The SSC has informed that none of them will get a call for the interview again.

In addition, about 200 candidates have been absent from the document verification so far, according to SSC sources.