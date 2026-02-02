Doctors ‘shortage’ worsens at Balurghat District Hospital

BALURGHAT: The “long-standing shortage” of doctors at Balurghat District Hospital in South Dinajpur has worsened following the transfer of four doctors and the retirement of one, raising concerns over possible disruption of patient services. The hospital has been “struggling with inadequate medical staff for years, affecting the delivery of healthcare services to a large population in the district”.



In an attempt to address the crisis, the Health department had appointed 18 doctors on bond in June last year, which had brought temporary relief. However, soon after joining, four doctors left the hospital due to higher studies and other reasons. Now, another four doctors have been transferred to other postings. Among them are two gynaecologists, one general duty medical officer and one doctor from the medicine department.

Of the transferred doctors, three have already left the district hospital, while the remaining one is scheduled to be released in the first week of February.

The situation has been further aggravated by the retirement of senior gynaecologist Ranjan Mostafi on January 31. As a result, five doctors have left the hospital almost simultaneously, sparking fears of strain on medical services. The gynaecology department is expected to be the worst affected. Out of eight doctors posted in the department, two have already been transferred and one has retired, leaving only five doctors to manage patient care.

The hospital has more than 100 sanctioned posts for doctors but nearly 50 of these remain vacant, highlighting the severity of the staffing crisis. Despite the challenges, the hospital administration has assured that efforts are being made to prevent disruption of essential services.

Balurghat District Hospital Superintendent Krishnendu Bikas Bag said: “There will be some difficulties due to the absence of five doctors at the same time. However, we are trying to maintain normal services with the doctors currently available. The entire matter has been informed to the higher authorities.”