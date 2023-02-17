Doctors remove toy whistle from throat of 6-yr-old boy

MALDA: Doctors of Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) saved the life of a 6-year-old child by surgically removing a plastic whistle stuck inside his throat. A team of eight including doctors operated for almost 90 minutes to save the child.

Abdul Hamid Sheikh, of Khas Chandpur area under the Kaliachak police station had swallowed a toy whistle on Thursday afternoon. As he started choking, he was rushed to Srirampur Rural Hospital in Kaliachak. With his condition deteriorating rapidly he was referred and admitted to the MMCH. A 8-member team was formed including Dr Ganesh Chandra Gayen, Dr Suvojit Sarkar, Dr MA Rahaman. Nuranu Bibi, the mother of the child, said: “The doctors have saved my son’s life. We owe his life to them.”