Doctors’ organisation writes to Prez

Kolkata: The Association of Health Service Doctors (AHSD) on Wednesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu urging her to accommodate the RG Kar issue in her address to the nation on the eve of August 15, Independence Day celebration.



AHSD, an organisation of service doctors based in Bengal, has appealed to the President requesting her “generous consideration for immediate appropriate actions in demand” of justice for “Abhaya” in connection with the horrific incident that occurred in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital August 9.

“It is terribly disgraceful for our nation that while just after two decades and a few years, we will be celebrating the 100th year of our Independence, till this day at every hour the women of our country are facing ugly harassment. RG Kar Medical College incident exposed the naked truth of decay in humanity,” reads the letter. The city-based doctors’ organisation has also requested the President to include the RG Kar issue in her speech.

“We earnestly appeal before you to accommodate the issue in the backdrop of the said incident in your invaluable speech to the nation on August 15 at the eve of the celebration of the Independence of our country in order to expedite and ensure justice.”