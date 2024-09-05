Doctors of Malda Medical College & Hosp set up free ‘Abhaya Clinic’

MALDA: In a unique form of protest, junior and senior doctors from Malda Medical College have demonstrated an innovative approach to voicing their concerns. Instead of halting their services or engaging in traditional protests, the medical professionals took their cause directly to the community. On Wednesday, in the Aiho area of Habibpur Block, Malda, doctors from the Malda Medical College Resident Doctors Association and the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum organised a free clinic under the banner of “Abhaya Clinic.” This initiative took place in the grounds of a local private school and was aimed at providing medical services to the village residents free of cost.



Approximately 50 doctors, both junior and senior, set up various departments to offer comprehensive healthcare services. They administered essential medicines and catered to the medical needs of the villagers. The free clinic attracted a large crowd, as local residents eagerly sought the much-needed medical assistance.

In addition to offering medical care, the participating doctors used this opportunity to raise awareness about their ongoing protest related to the RG Kar incident.

Each prescription issued to patients included messages calling for justice for RG Kar and the eradication of criminal networks. The doctors also encouraged public support for their cause by highlighting these messages.

Manisha Dey, a protesting doctor, said: “The common people have stood by our movement and it’s our payback time. Further we want to reach the masses to show that every doctor is not Sandip Ghosh.” Dr Prakriti Manna added: “People need us so we must act with social responsibility. Such clinics will be organised in many places with free treatment and medicines in the

near future.”