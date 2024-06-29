Doctors observe cease work in Raiganj Med College

Raiganj: In protest against the alleged attack on junior doctors by patient parties, the doctors and nursing staff of Raiganj Government Medical College of North Dinajpur district launched a cease work and agitation on Friday morning demanding the arrest of the attackers. Six junior doctors allegedly received injuries in the scuffle with patient parties. The patients faced difficulties with the Outpatient Departments remaining non-functional. Police reportedly arrested two persons — Chhoton Mandal and Joydeb Biswas in connection with this case.

It was reported that in the wee hours of Thursday, one Raja Mandal of Raiganj had admitted his one-and-half-year-old child in the female surgical ward of Raiganj Medical College after she felt severe abdominal pain.

After the admission of the child, the doctor was allegedly late in treating the child. An altercation started between the doctors and the patient party that took on the shape of a scuffle between the junior doctors and patient parties in which six junior doctors and some patient parties were injured.

After being informed, police along with Central Force reached the spot and controlled the situation. In protest, the junior doctors started cease work and agitation demanding the arrest of the attackers.

Rakhi Mandal, a relative of the sick child said: “Even after more than thirty minutes from the time of admission, the doctors had not started treatment procedures. When we urged the doctor in the ward to check the child, he was watching games on his mobile and was not attentive to our request. He even shouted at us. When we protested, he along with some of his colleagues attacked us.”

Kaushik Samajdar, the principal of Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital said, “A group of unruly people assaulted the junior doctors inside the ward. Six of them received injuries. In protest, they organized a cease work. Then patients got their services in the emergency ward. Police have been told to take steps against them.

Biswasroy Sarkar, IC Raiganj police station said: “Two persons have been arrested in connection with this case. An investigation has been started.”