Doctors in pvt hosps need to obtain clearance from state medical council

Kolkata: Doctors practicing in private hospitals or in private chambers with medical registrations from any states other than West Bengal will soon require to obtain clearance from the state medical council as new rules will be imposed.

The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) is going to come up with a new policy under which the doctors having outside registration need to register their names with the state’s medical council. According to sources, the WBMC in the first phase has already sought the list of doctors from 7 top corporate hospitals in the city. These hospitals have been urged to submit the list of doctors within 15 days. Doctors will have to furnish their PAN and Aadhaar card numbers along with medical registration numbers. All the private hospitals and nursing homes in the state will be asked to submit the doctors’ list in a phased manner.

Doctors from outside Bengal work in various private hospitals in the state. There are instances where doctors from foreign countries practice in private hospitals in the city. In order to examine medical negligence in some cases, the WBMC found that doctors had medical registration with some other states. In such cases the commission fails to take any steps against these doctors. The doctors who practice in their own chambers also have to submit their details to the WBMC.

The doctors who have obtained registration from other states may not be able to treat Swasthya Sathi patients in the private hospitals of Bengal. Earlier, all the doctors from Bengal were asked to mandatorily enlist their names in the Swasthya Sathi portal. The Mamata Banerjee

government has taken a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to Swasthya Sathi-related issues. The state government is eager to fix more accountability on the doctors who are involved in the process of extending various health services at free of cost.