Doctors’ forum writes to KMC, demands action in support of ‘harassed’ medic

Kolkata: Following the alleged police harassment of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) medical officer, Dr Tapabrata Ray, the West Bengal Doctors Forum (WBDF) on Friday wrote to the civic body demanding urgent action regarding his illegal detention while the KMC doctors observed a day-long symbolic hunger strike in support of the ongoing hunger strike of junior doctors at Esplanade.



The WBDF, in its mail addressed to the Municipal Commissioner and Chief Municipal Health Officer, demanded that alleged illegal detention of the medical officer, Dr Ray, was a “grave violation” of his rights and undermined the integrity of KMC and its officers. The Forum wrote: “Dr Roy, while on duty in his capacity as a doctor, should be protected from such unlawful and illegal treatment. The actions of the police have set a concerning precedent and must be condemned unequivocally. We urge the KMC to immediately take a firm stand by publicly condemning the Kolkata Police for this illegal detention and extending all necessary legal assistance to Dr Roy, including quashing of all charges, unconditionally and with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, the KMC doctors went on a symbolic hunger strike but performed their duties at their respective ward health centres. They wore a badge with the statement “Pratiki Anashankari” (symbolic hunger strike protester). The KMC doctors are also scheduled to congregate on Saturday at the civic body headquarters at SN Banerjee Road and submit their memorandum of demands in-person.

Dr Tapabrata Ray is also learnt to have moved the Calcutta High Court where his matter has been listed for hearing on October 22 at the vacation bench of Justice Kaushik Chanda.

Ray was on emergency duty at the Durga Puja Carnival at Red Road as part of KMC’s medical team when he was detained by the police and taken to Maidan Police Station for allegedly wearing a badge with ‘Pratiki Anashankari’ written on it to express solidarity with the junior doctors who are fasting unto death. Ray was released from the police station four hours later after a group of doctors and others staged a protest there.