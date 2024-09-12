Doctors’ absences disrupt MJN Medical College services

COOCH BEHAR: Irregular attendance by senior doctors at Maharaja Jitendra Narayan (MJN) Medical College and Hospital is causing growing concern among patients and staff. Reports indicate that several doctors are working as few as 10-12 days per month, significantly disrupting medical services. Hospital authorities are now preparing to take strict action to address the issue.



Biometric records have flagged around 30 doctors for irregular attendance. The hospital administration is preparing to issue formal notices, with salary deductions and leave cancellations under consideration. MJN Medical College’s outpatient department (OPD) serves approximately 3,000 patients daily, and the doctors’ absenteeism has led to delays and overcrowding. To address the issue, a three-member committee, including the principal, superintendent, and deputy superintendent, has been formed to monitor the situation and ensure doctors adhere to their schedules.

A high-level meeting was held on Tuesday at the hospital to discuss the absenteeism and late arrivals of certain doctors, particularly those commuting from Kolkata, who reportedly spend limited time at the facility. The meeting, chaired by medical superintendent and vice principal (MSVP) Dr. Souradeep Roy, included principal Dr. Nirmal Kumar Mandal, Rogi Kalyan Samiti chairman Partha Pratim Roy, and other senior officials.

Addressing the issue, MSVP Dr. Souradeep Roy said: “We have identified doctors who consistently arrive late or fail to complete their duties in the OPD. They will be formally notified, and actions such as leave and salary deductions are being considered. We are closely reviewing biometric attendance records to ensure compliance.”

Rogi Kalyan Samiti chairman Partha Pratim Roy added: “We have received multiple complaints regarding late arrivals. Patient care is our priority and we will not tolerate negligence. A committee has been formed to inspect the OPD and ensure accountability.”