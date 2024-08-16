Doctor showcaused over minor’s death

BALURGHAT: A doctor at Balurghat District Hospital was showcaused by the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of South Dinajpur following the death of a minor, who succumbed to injuries after being struck by an e-rickshaw. The district Health department has already sent a detailed investigation report to the state health department.

A meeting was also held to discuss the security and services of district hospitals.

The incident occurred on Monday when the minor was admitted to Balurghat Hospital after the accident. Allegations arose that despite calls, a doctor did not attend to the patient for nearly two hours. Unfortunately, the minor passed away during this time. The situation escalated, leading to vandalism in one of the hospital wards. Accusations of medical negligence were directed at the doctor by various quarters, including the CMOH.

In response, on Tuesday, the CMOH, Sudip Das, along with a team from the district health department, visited Balurghat District Hospital. They conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the hospital’s medical services, doctors’ duties and security measures. “There are some issues in the hospital which are being addressed. I have been monitoring the situation closely, maintaining regular contact with the Balurghat Police Station and the District Police Superintendent. A complaint has been lodged against a doctor regarding the minor’s death. He has been showcaused and the report has been forwarded to the state level,” stated Sudip Das. Das further added: “The hospital provides advanced medical services but a certain section is spreading misinformation, which will not be tolerated.”