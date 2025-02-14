Doctor shortage at Balurghat Dist Hosp: State health officials assure action

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat District Hospital is facing a severe shortage of doctors, prompting district health officials to appeal to the state Health department for urgent intervention. During a recent visit by a three-member team from the state Health department, the issue was repeatedly highlighted by both the South Dinajpur district health administration and hospital authorities.

On Wednesday, the visiting delegation inspected several rural hospitals and health centres across the district. They also held a meeting with district health officials, where the matter of doctor shortages was a primary concern. The visiting officials assured the district authorities that they would thoroughly examine the issue and take necessary steps to address it. The three-member team, comprising Dipankar Maji (Director of Hospital Administration, state Health department), Soumya Dutta and Nursing department official Falguni Sarkar, visited various departments of the District and Super Specialty Hospital.

They were divided into three teams to conduct a detailed assessment of the hospital’s facilities and services. During the inspection, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Sudip Das and Balurghat District Hospital Superintendent Krishnendu Bikash Bag accompanied the delegation.

Speaking on the matter, Hospital Superintendent Krishnendu Bikash Bag stated: “A three-member team from the state Health department visited our hospital to evaluate the medical facilities. We informed them about the shortage of doctors.”

CMOH Sudip Das also remarked: “They have assured us that the issue of shortage of doctors will be taken seriously and addressed accordingly.”